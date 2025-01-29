Q3 earnings effect: Suzlon Energy shares hit upper circuit in early deals

Suzlon Energy share price today: Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd hit upper circuit of 5% in early trade today post Q3 earnings. The multibagger stock rose 5% to Rs 52.76 in the current session against the close of Rs 50.25 on Tuesday. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 72,004 crore. Suzlon Energy stock has climbed 22% in a year and gained 481% in two years. The energy stock clocked a turnover of Rs 1.18 crore as 2.25 lakh shares changed hands on BSE in today’s session.

Suzlon Energy reported a 91 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit for the December 2024 quarter (Q3 FY25). Profit came at Rs 388 crore in the last quarter against Rs 203 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations climbed 91 per cent to Rs 2,969 crore in Q3 FY25 against Rs 1,553 crore in the corresponding period last year. Suzlon said it achieved record quarterly deliveries of 447 MW. EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization) came at Rs 500 crore for Q3 FY25.