scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Swiggy shares surprise on market debut; stock lists at 8% premium

Feedback

Swiggy shares surprise on market debut; stock lists at 8% premium

Swiggy Share Price: Swiggy sold its shares in the price band of Rs 371-390 apiece, which could apply for a minimum of 38 shares and its multiples thereafter to raise a total of Rs 11,327.43 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Swiggy provides its users with an easy-to-use platform that they can access via a single app to search, select, order, and pay for food, grocery and household goods. Swiggy provides its users with an easy-to-use platform that they can access via a single app to search, select, order, and pay for food, grocery and household goods.

Shares of Swiggy made a surprising debut on Dalal Street on Wednesday as the food-tech delivery major was listed at Rs 420 on NSE, a premium of 7.69 per cent over the issue price of Rs 390 apiece. Similarly, the stock kicked-off its maiden trading session with a premium of 5.64 per cent at Rs 412 on BSE over the given issue price.

Related Articles


The listing of Swiggy has been above the expectations. Ahead of its debut, shares of Swiggy were commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Swiggy, a premium of Rs 2 in the unofficial market, suggesting a flat listing for the investors. The stock was consistently losing GMP following a muted bidding.


Bengaluru-based Swiggy sold its IPO between November 6 and November 8. It had offered its shares in the fixed price band of Rs 371-390 per share with a lot size of 38 shares. It raised a total of Rs 11,327.43 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 4,499 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 175,087,863 equity shares.


The issue was overall subscribed merely 3.59 times as the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) came to rescue as their quota was booked 6.02 times. The portions retail investors and employees were subscribed 1.14 times and 1.46 times, respectively. However, The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was booked only 41 per cent.


Swiggy, founded in 2014, provides its users with an easy-to-use platform that they can access via a single app to search, select, order, and pay for food (food delivery), grocery and household goods (Instamart) and have orders delivered to their homes via an on-demand delivery partner network.


Brokerages mostly had a positive view on the issue and suggested subscribing for a long term. Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global India, Jefferies India, Avendus Capital, JP Morgan India, BofA Securities India and ICICI Securities served as the book running lead managers of the Swiggy IPO, while Link Intime India was appointed as the registrar for the issue.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 13, 2024, 9:58 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement