Stocks in news: Swiggy, PNB Housing, Nykaa, ACME Solar, BSE, Tata Chemicals & PNC Infra

Indian benchmark indices settled sharply lower on Tuesday, thanks to the sharp selloff by the overseas investors amid muted dull economic data. BSE Sensex tanked 920.83 points or 1.03 per cent, to end at 78,675.18. NSE's Nifty50 crashed 257.85 points, or 1.07 per cent, to close at 23,883.45. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, November 13, 2024:

Q2 results today: Eicher Motors, Solar Industries India, Torrent Power, Kalyan Jeweller India, PI Industries, Alkem Laboratories, Thermax, Vodafone Idea, Deepak Nitrite, Godrej Industries, Apollo Tyres, Sun TV Network, Bayer Cropscience, NBCC (India), Brigade Enterprises, SKF India, Wockhardt and more will announce their results for the September 2024 quarter later today.



Swiggy: The foodtech platform will make its Dalal Street debut on Wednesday after the company raised a total of Rs 11,327.43 crore via its IPO, which was sold between November 6-8, in the fixed price band of Rs 371-390 apiece. The issue was overall booked 3.59 times during the bidding process.



ACME Solar Holdings: The renewable energy player will make its Dalal Street debut on Wednesday after the company raised a total of Rs 2,900 crore via its IPO, which was sold between November 6-8, in the fixed price band of Rs 275-289 apiece. The issue was overall booked 2.75 times during the bidding process.



PNB Housing Finance: Quality Investment Holdings PCC is likely to sell a 9.43 per cent stake in PNB Housing Finance, with an offer price of Rs 939.3 per share, suggested some media reports. Quality Investment held a 19.87 per cent stake in the company as of September 2024.



BSE: The leading exchange reported 193 per cent YoY growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 346 crore for the second quarter. Revenue from operations rose 138 per cent YoY to Rs 746.3 crore in the reporting period. Investment income during the quarter increased to Rs 67 crore.



FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The operator of omnichannel fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa reported 66 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 2024 to Rs 13 crore. Revenue from operations in the reporting period rose 24 per cent YoY to Rs 1,875 crore.



Varun Beverages: The company board has approved the company's acquisition of 100 per cent of the share capital of SBC Tanzania at an equity value of $154.5 million (Rs 1,304 crore), and 100 per cent of the share capital of SBC Beverages Ghana at an equity value of $15.06 million (Rs 127.1 crore). They hold franchise rights from PepsiCo Inc. in Tanzania and Ghana, respectively.



Tata Chemicals: The Tata Group firm's subsidiary, Tata Chemicals Europe (TCEL), will invest Rs 655 crore to build a 1,80,000 tons per annum pharmaceutical-grade sodium bicarbonate plant in Northwich, United Kingdom. This new plant will triple TCEL’s production capacity of pharmaceutical-grade sodium bicarbonate in the UK.



PNC Infratech: The civil construction firm reported a 43.92 per cent YoY drop in its second-quarter consolidated net profit for the ongoing financial year 2024-25 at Rs 83 crore. Its revenue from operations fell 25.33 per cent YoY to Rs 1,427 crore, while Ebitda slipped 11 per cent YoY to Rs 356 crore in the reported quarter.



PTC India: The power trading solutions provider posted a nearly 16 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 233.82 crore for the September quarter on higher revenues. Its total income rose to Rs 5,133.63 crore in the quarter. The consulting income for Q2FY25 stood at Rs 10.30 crore while the core trading margin stood at 3.60 paise per unit.



Repco Home Finance: The home finance player reported a t 15.1 per cent YoY growth in its net profit at Rs 115.1 crore. Its revenue from operations rose 1.7 per cent YoY to Rs 175.7 crore. Its loan sanctions reached Rs 926 crore, an 8 per cent YoY increase.