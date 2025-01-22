Tata Communications Q3 earnings: Net profit rises 424%, stock falls 

Tata Communications Ltd reported a 424% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2024. Net profit climbed to Rs 236.08 crore in the third quarter against the net profit of Rs 45.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter.

The Tata Group stock slipped 6.32% to Rs 1,590, a fresh 52-week low, against the previous close of Rs 1697.30. Consolidated revenue for Q3 rose 4.14% to Rs 5826.80 crore from Rs 5594.78 crore in the same period last year. EPS rose to Rs 8.28 in Q3 against Rs 1.57 in Q3 of the previous fiscal.

EBITDA rose 2.4% to Rs 1181 crore in Q3 against Rs 1153 crore in the Q3 of last fiscal.

Additionally the board approved the proposal for making an investment in its step down wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Communications (Netherlands) B.V. The proposed investment is intended to simplify the existing group structure of the company and its subsidiaries by moving TC Netherlands under direct ownership of the company without any change in the ultimate ownership and beneficial economic interest of the company in TC Netherlands.