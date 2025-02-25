This Tata Group stock falls for fourth session, oversold on charts; here's what analysts say

Shares of Tata Communications Ltd fell for the fourth straight session on Tuesday, almost touching the Rs 1,400 mark while hitting a fresh 52-week low. Tata Communications stock slipped 2.46% to a low of Rs 1,401 in the current session against the previous close of Rs 1436.45 on BSE. Total 0.18 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.59 crore on BSE. Market cap of the Tata Group firm fell to Rs 40,166 crore.

The multibagger Tata Group stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 2,175 on October 3, 2024.

The large cap stock has lost 26.10% in six months and fallen 21% in three months.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the Tata Communications stock stands at 28, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone. Tata Communications shares have a beta of 1.2, indicating very high volatility in a year.

Tata Communications shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day and 200 day moving averages.

Jigar Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 1350, and resistance will be Rs 1450. A decisive move above the Rs 1450 level may trigger a further upside of 1530. The expected trading range will be between Rs 1350 and Rs 1530 for the short-term

AR Ramachandran, SEBI registered independent analyst says, "Tata Communications stock is bearish but oversold on the daily charts with next support at Rs 1324. A daily close above resistance of Rs 1,463 could lead to a target of Rs 1548 in the near term."

Tata Communications reported a 424% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2024. Net profit climbed to Rs 236.08 crore in the third quarter against the net profit of Rs 45.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter. Consolidated revenue in Q3 rose 4.14% to Rs 5826.80 crore from Rs 5594.78 crore in the same period last year. EPS rose to Rs 8.28 in Q3 against Rs 1.57 in Q3 of the previous fiscal. EBITDA rose 2.4% to Rs 1181 crore in Q3 against Rs 1153 crore in the Q3 of last fiscal.

Tata Communications is engaged in the business of providing international telecommunications services. The company’s segments include Voice Solutions (VS), Data and Managed Services (DMS) and Real Estate (RE). The VS segment includes international and national long distance voice services. The DMS segment includes corporate data transmission services, virtual private network signaling and roaming services, television, and other network and managed services. The RE segment includes lease rentals for premises given on lease and does not include premises held for capital appreciation.