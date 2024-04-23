Tata Consumer Products Q4 earnings: Net profit falls 22.5%; board declares final dividend

Tata Consumer Products reported a 22.53% fall in net profit for the quarter ended March 2024. Net profit slipped to Rs 267.71 crore in the last quarter against Rs 345.58 crore in the March 2023 quarter. The Board of the Company recommended a final dividend of Rs 7.75 per equity share of Rs. 1/-each fully paid up for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

However, revenue climbed 8.5% to Rs 3926.94 crore in Q4 against Rs 3618.73 crore in the March 2023 quarter. Profit before tax stood at Rs 293.66 crore in Q4 against Rs 450.08 crore in the Q4 of FY23.

Earnings per share (EPS) in the last quarter stood at Rs 2.28 agaisn Rs 2.89 in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The earninngs were announced after market hours today.

Tata Consumer Products stock ended flat at Rs 1173.25 on Tuesday against the previous close of Rs 1172.45 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.11 lakh crore.



On an annual basis, revenue rose 10.32%% to Rs 15,205 crore in the last fiscal against Rs 13,783 crore in FY23. Profit before tax stood at Rs 1695.72 crore in last fiscal against Rs 1793.56 crore in FY23. Net profit slipped 3.38% in the last fiscal to Rs 1301 crore against Rs 1346.52 crore in FY23. Earnings per share (EPS) in the last fiscal came at Rs 12.32 against Rs 13.02 in the previous fiscal.

Tata Consumer Products is a fast-moving consumer goods company and a part of the Tata Group.