Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Adani Power, Maruti Suzuki: How stocks are faring ahead of Q3 results today

Shares of Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Adani Power and Maruti Suzuki are trading higher ahead of their Q3 earnings set to be announced today. Tata Motors' stock was trading higher in early deals today. Tata Motors shares gained 1.51% to Rs 739.45 on BSE against the previous close of Rs 728.45. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.72 lakh crore. Total 3.29 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 24.28 crore on BSE.

In a year, Tata Motors stock has fallen 12%. Tata Motors shares have rallied 66.17% in two years and 49% in three years.

Deven Choksey Research expects consolidated revenue to rise 8.0% YoY, driven by JLR ex. Chery sales volume growth and an increase in average realization. The brokerage sees the EBITDA margin to fall 52 bps YoY, led by negative operating leverage and an unfavorable product mix. However, on a sequential basis, the margin is expected to rise 178 bps due to positive operating leverage.

The brokerage expects net profit to fall 4.5% YoY on the back of a higher base effect.

Bajaj Finance shares gained 1.79% to Rs 7740 against the previous close of Rs 7604.70 on BSE. Market cap of Bajaj Finance rose to Rs 4.79 lakh crore. Total 0.13 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.90 crore.

Shares of Adani Power were trading 1.36% higher at Rs 503.85 against the previous close of Rs 497.10 on BSE. Market cap of Adani Power stood at Rs 1.94 lakh crore. Total 1.24 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.21 lakh crore.

Maruti Suzuki shares were trading 0.58% higher at Rs 12,192 on BSE ahead of their Q3 earnings today. Market cap of Maruti Suzuki stood at Rs 3.83 lakh crore. Total 3487 shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.24 crore.