Tata Motors Q4 results preview: Rupee depreciation to aid profitability, sales may grow 10-16%

Tata Motors is likely to report strong a profit growth for the March quarter on a double-digit rise in sales. Analysts said the revenue growth would be supported by strong show at the British arm JLR and positive growth in India PV and CV divisions. Ebitda margin may expand on better net pricing and cost reduction efforts, they said adding that rupee depreciation against the British Pound and Euro should aid profitability at JLR.

Led by healthy operating performance, YES Securities expects Tata Motors to report 29.60 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 7,551.90 crore on 10.2 per cent YoY rise in sales at Rs 1,16,713 crore. The consolidated Ebitda margin is seen expanding 240 basis points YoY to 14.5 per cent.

Elara Securities sees profit at Rs 7,473 crore, up 32.90 per cent YoY. This brokerage sees revenue at Rs 1,20,068 crore, up 13.3 per cent. Ebitda is seen at Rs 17,851 crore, up 36.1 per cent.

ICICI Securities sees Q4 adjusted profit for Tata Motors at Rs 7,131 crore. It sees sales at Rs 1,20,634 crore, up 14 per cent.

Nuvama said Tata Motors may register 16 per cent consolidated revenue uptick, driven by growth in the JLR and India PV/CV divisions. Consolidated Ebitda margin may expand 200 bps YoY. owing to improvement at JLR and the India CV/PV divisions.

JM Financial said it expects standalone CV business revenue to grow 6 per cent YoY and standalone PV business revenue to grow 22 per cent YoY. It expect JLR revenue to grow at 16 per cent YoY. "Expect standalone CV business margins at 11.5 per cent (vs. 10.1 per cent YoY) led by moderating RM inflation and lower discounts. Expect stand. PV business margin at 6.8 per cent (vs. 6.6 per cent QoQ). Expect JLR Ebitda margin to improve by 60bps QoQ," JM Financial.

JM Financial sees profit at Rs 8,349 crore and Ebitda margin at 6.9 per cent. It sees revenue growing 14.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,21,606 crore.