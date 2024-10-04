Tata Motors shares in bear grip, down 21% from record high; price targets, technicals and more 

Tata Motors share price today: Shares of Tata Motors closed below the Rs 1,000 mark for the 16th straight session on Thursday. The Tata Group stock last closed above Rs 1,000 mark on September 10, 2024 at Rs 1035.45 on BSE. At current level, the stock is down 21% from its record high. Tata Motors shares hit a record high of Rs 1179.05 on July 30, 2024. Its trading in a bearish zone as it stands lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Related Articles

The stock surged 0.74% to Rs 932.85 in the current session. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3.43 lakh crore on Friday. On BSE, around 4.99 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 46.39 crore in early deals.

The multibagger auto stock has climbed 52.19% in a year and risen 173% in three years. Tata Motors stock has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period.

Shares of Tata Motors fell to their 52-week low of Rs 613.80 on October 9, 2023.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Tata Motors stood at 30.3, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Brokerage Emkay Global has kept its target price unchanghed at Rs 1175. It has upgraded its stance on Tata Motors to BUY from ADD in September.

Emkay's said, "Tata Motors stock price has corrected 21% from its peak, amid outlook downgrade at peer BMW (incl. due to muted China demand; and slowness in domestic CVs/PVs (incl. rising discounts/price cuts; link). We highlight that: i) for JLR, China is a relatively smaller market (24% vs 32% for BMW), while profitability and debt outlook are largely intact; ii) India CV outlook is improving, with margins likely to see strong increase led by healthy fleet operator profitability, sustained pricing discipline; iii) new launches, lower inventory would help outperformance vs a weak PV industry."

Global brokerage UBS has assigned a 'Sell' call to the auto stock with a target of Rs 825. The brokerage said Range Rover, Defender and Range Rover Sport are the premium models of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) that have contributed to a rise in the Tata Motors UK arm's average selling price (ASP) and gross margin.

"With JLR's order backlog already below pre-COVID and incremental bookings lagging supply, we would not be surprised if the incentives for Range Rover—JLR's apex model— start rising soon from near-zero levels. Rising discounts, moderating growth and a lack of any new ICE/hybrid launch could result in significantly weaker financials for FY26, even if consensus extrapolates the last two years' results," UBS said.

YES Securities has an add rating on the stock. It has assigned a price targte of Rs 1,240.

Mandar Bhojane, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking is bullish on the stock in the short term.

"Short-term targets are in the range of Rs 1,120–Rs 1,200. Accumulating at these levels may prove beneficial. For both traders and investors, this presents an attractive opportunity, as the stock continues to show resilience within its bullish framework, despite recent dips," Bhojane said.

Om Mehra, Technical Analyst SAMCO Securities said, "On the daily chart, a double bottom pattern is forming, suggesting potential support may emerge soon. The volume has decreased in the week which indicates the lower market participation. This weakening momentum points to a cautious outlook. However, the Rs 1,000– Rs 1,020 range could offer a favorable entry point for long positions and would present a better risk-reward scenario. If the stock reverses from these levels, there is a potential upside toward the Rs 1,100–1,130 zone."