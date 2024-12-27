Tata Motors shares gain on upgrade from DAM Capital, brokerage says this  

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd rose 3% in early deals on Friday after brokerage DAM Capital the auto stock, citing favourable risk reward. It assigned a 'buy' call from 'Neutral' with a target price of Rs 870 per share. The Tata Group stock rose 3% to Rs 762.05 in the current session. Tata Group shares have delivered negative returns of -4% this year. On a yearly basis, the stock clocked 2.74% returns. Tata Motors stock is trading neither in an oversold nor in overbought zone, indicates its RSI of 34.8.

Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 2.79 lakh crore in the current session. On BSE, 4.52 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 34.12 crore.

The stock has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating very high volatility during the period.

The stock is showing weak trend in terms of short term and long term. Tata Motors shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Tata Motors stock has gained 332% in the last five years.

DAM Capital sees Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) volumes to clock a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% over financial year 2025-2027. The brokerage is also projecting slightly lower margins and lower valuation multiples for the CV, PV and JLR business.

In the bear case scenario, DAM Capital has a price target of Rs 675 on the stock, a potential correction of 9% from Thursday's closing levels.

LKP Securities refers the Tata group stock as a 'value buy'. The domestic commercial vehicle (CV) demand may rise in H2 and said the recent launches are expected to support growth. The brokerage has assigned a fresh price target of Rs 970.

"The stock is trading at 11.1 times FY27E consolidated earnings estimates. It has corrected by approximately 40 per cent from its 52 week highs. Considering our optimistic view on the stock, we now find it to be attractive from these levels. Hence, it is a value buy. A slowdown in key global markets remains a monitorable," LKP said.