Tata Motors, Titan, Rallis India & Indian Hotels: Jhunjhunwala's 4 Tata group stock picks jumped up to 5% today

Shares of four Tata Group companies, namely Tata Motors, Titan, Rallis India and Indian Hotels settled higher on Monday. Tata Motors rose sharply today and closed 5.31 per cent or Rs 23.50 up at Rs 461.05 over its previous close of Rs 437.55. Titan Co finished 1.35 per cent or Rs 34.50 higher at Rs 2,583.25. Rallis India moved 1.32 per cent or Rs 2.65 up to end at Rs 203.85; while Indian Hotels crawled 0.38 per cent or Rs 1.25 higher to settle at Rs 328. All the mentioned four counters are part of Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio, wife of late ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who passed away last year.

Tata Motors

According to Tata Motors' shareholding pattern for the December 2022 quarter (Q3 FY23), Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 5,22,56,000 or 1.57 per cent stake in the carmaker. If we multiply today's gain in share price by the number of shares held, Jhunjhunwala's net worth surged by around Rs 122.80 crore.

Tata Motors jumped today after a range of brokerages turned positive on the stock, following the automaker's global wholesales data. In a press release, the carmaker said its global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), rose 8 per cent YoY (year-on-year) to 3,61,361 units in the March quarter (Q4 FY23).

In the case of Titan, Jhunjhunwala held 4,58,95,970 shares, 5.17 per cent of the total paid-up capital of the company. Considering today's close, she recorded a profit of around Rs 158.34 crore in a day.

In the Q4 FY23 business update, Titan Company reported around 25 per cent YoY standalone business. The company's growth in the non-jewelry segment is expected to provide an additional growth lever to the company.

In Rallis India, Jhunjhunwalas, in total, held 2,00,18,320 shares or a 10.30 per cent stake. At today's close, their net worth increased by Rs 5.24 crore from the previous day's close.

Rekha Jhunjhunwala held and 3,00,16,965 shares or 2.11 per cent stake, as on December 2022, in Indian Hotels. This resulted in a net worth gain of Rs 3.75 crore from yesterday's closing.

All the mentioned Tata Group companies are yet to file their shareholding patterns for the March quarter (Q4 FY23).

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks settled marginally higher today amid a volatile trading session, taking their winning run to the sixth consecutive session. The domestic bourses stayed in the positive territory led by gains in automobile, technology, metal and energy stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack edged 14 points or 0.02 per cent to close at 59,847; while the broader NSE Nifty index moved 25 points or 0.14 per cent up to settle at 17,624.

Also Read | Infosys, TCS and HDFC Bank shares in focus ahead of Q4 results this week. Here are analyst previews

Also Read | KPIT Technologies shares: FPI holding jumps in Q4 to highest level since September 2019