Tata Steel shares: With zero returns this year, can the metal stock recover in 2025?

Tata Steel share price today: Shares of Tata Steel have delivered flat returns this year. Till date, the stock is down 0.11% during the period. The metal stock has incurred maximum loss of 20% in six months. Tata Steel stock, which touched a record high of Rs 184.60 on June 18 this year fell to Rs 139.55 in the current session.

In a year, the stock has gained 1.90%. Tata Steel shares have rallied 26% in a two years.

The relative strength index (RSI) of Tata Steel stood at 35.1, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Market cap of the firm stood at at Rs 1.74 lakh crore. Total 4.78 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.72 crore on BSE. The Tata Group stock has a one-year beta of 1.5, signaling high volatility during the period.

The Tata Group stock is trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages indicating that the stock is in a bearish zone.

Mileen Vasudeo, Senior Technical Analyst at Arihant Capital Markets has a sell call on the stock with a price target of Rs 124-116. One can fix a stop loss of Rs 148.

"Tata Steel is maintaining lower top lower bottom formation on the daily charts. At present, the stock is underperforming the benchmark indices. Even, the momentum indicator RSI is negatively poised which suggests weakness. Hence, one can sell the stock at current levels with a stop loss of Rs 148 for a target Rs 124-116 levels in a couple of weeks," said Vasudeo.

Centrum Broking has a price target of Rs 168 on the Tata Steel stock.

JM Financial has assigned a BUY call on Tata Steel for target price of Rs 175.

Global brokerage JP Morgan has maintained its over-weight stance on Tata Steel, with a price target of Rs 180 per share.

Axis Securities has assigned a price target of Rs 175 on the Tata Group stock.

"In FY25, consolidated sales volume is expected to increase by 1-1.4MT, led by 1.1MT from KPO-II, 0.2 MT from NINL, partially

offset by the shutdown at one of the BF at Jamshedpur for relining in Q4. Indian profitability will improve as the KPO-II ramps up and will add 3.5-4MT/5MT in FY26/27. Cost at KPO-II will come down by Rs 3-4k/t as it ramps up fully by FY27 due to operating leverage with its expansion from 3 to 8 MTPA," said Axis Securities.