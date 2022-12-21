scorecardresearch
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Tata Steel, Tata Power & Tata Motors among 8 Tata Group stocks where retail investors upped stakes in 2022

Feedback

Tata Steel, Tata Power & Tata Motors among 8 Tata Group stocks where retail investors upped stakes in 2022

Seven of these eight stocks delivered negative returns year-to-date, while the eighth stock is up over 100 per cent, data compiled from corporate database AceEquity suggests

Retail investors increased stakes in Rallis India (up 168 basis points), Tata Motors (up 166 basis points), Tata Metaliks (161 basis points) and TCS (up 110 basis points) in three quarters to September 30 Retail investors increased stakes in Rallis India (up 168 basis points), Tata Motors (up 166 basis points), Tata Metaliks (161 basis points) and TCS (up 110 basis points) in three quarters to September 30

Tata Steel, Tata Power, Tata Motors, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Rallis India were among eight Tata Group stocks where retail holding jumped by at least 100 basis points in the first three quarters of the 2022. Data compiled from corporate database AceEquity suggests, seven of these eight stocks delivered negative returns year-to-date, while the eighth stock is up over 100 per cent.

Published on: Dec 21, 2022, 12:02 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Dec 21, 2022, 11:55 AM IST
IN THIS STORY

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS