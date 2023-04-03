TeamLease Services shares to turn ex-buyback; Dhampur Sugar Mills board to mull dividend

Shares of TeamLease Services will turn ex-dividend on Monday while those of Mkventures Capital will go ex-dividend. The board of Dhampur Sugar Mills will consider a proposal of dividend payments. Supreme Infrastructure will announce quarterly results today.

TeamLease Services

In the case of TeamLease Services, the company had announced a share buyback of 3,27,869 shares having face value of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 3,050 per shares by way of tender offer from existing shareholders. The shares proposed to be bought back represent 1.92 per cent of the total number of Equity Shares in the total paid-up Equity Share capital of the Company, as on March 31, 2022. The buyback offer size represents 14.79 per cent and 14.50 per cent of the aggregate of the company’s paid-up capital and free reserves as per the audited standalone and consolidated audited financial statements of the company, respectively, as on March 31, 2022.



MKVentures Capital

Shares of MKVentures Capital would turn ex-rights today. In its board meet on March 20, the company fixed April 4 as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders entitled to receive rights entitlements in the rights issue of the company.

The issue size is 4,27,050 rights shares of face value Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 936, aggregating up to Rs. 39.97 crore The issue would open on April 17 and close on April 25.



Dhampur Sugar Mills

The board of Dhampur Sugar Mills is scheduled today to consider and approve payment of interim dividend on the equity shares of the company, for the financial year 2022-23. The record date for the purpose of interim dividend, subject to declaration of interim dividend and necessary approvals of the board, would be April 18.



Supreme Infrastructure

The board of Supreme Infrastructure will meet at 3 PM at the registered office of the company to inter- alia consider, approve and take on record, among other things un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022.

Also Read | Reliance Industries shares top Rs 2,300 level, surge 4% as creditors to consider biz demerger on May 2

Also Read | Harsha Engineers shares trade near IPO issue price of Rs 330; should you buy, sell or hold?