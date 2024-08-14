scorecardresearch
Texmaco Rail shares in news today post stellar Q1 earnings

Texmaco Rail stock ended 0.61% higher at Rs 255.90 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10,222 crore. 

Shares of Texmaco Rail & Engineering are in news today after the firm reported its June 2024 quarter earnings. Texmaco Rail posted a 243 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 29.25 crore during the June quarter against a net profit of Rs 8.53 crore during the April-June period of the preceding financial year. 

Total income climbed 31% to Rs 907.39 crore during the quarter from Rs 692.55 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue rose 35.76% to Rs 891.71 crore in the last quarter against Rs 656.82 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. 

Its expenses stood at Rs 853.77 crore in Q1 against Rs 681.92 crore in the first quarter of last fiscal. Stock of the firm. 

 Texmaco Rail stock ended 0.61% higher at Rs 255.90 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 10,222 crore. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 14, 2024, 9:24 AM IST
