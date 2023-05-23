This multibagger infra stock surged 275% in three years

Shares of smallcap infrastructure company Om Infra have turned multibagger in the last three years as the stock has rallied 275 per cent to Rs 41.05 on Tuesday from around Rs 11 in May 2020. The company has been paying a dividend consistently.



The civil construction company returned to black as the company clocked a standalone net profit of Rs 18.34 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2023. It has reported a standalone net loss of Rs 13.14 crore in the same quarter previous financial year.



Om Infra's standalone revenue from operations increased 193 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis to Rs 328.32 crore for the March 2023 quarter, against a revenue from operations at Rs 112.24 million corresponding to the previous fiscal.



The company's operating profit surged to Rs 31 crore in the January-March 2023 period with an operating profit margin at 10 per cent. The company board also recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.50 per equity shares, 50 percent of face value at Rs. 1 each for the financial year ended on March 31, 2023.



For the entire financial year ended on March 31, 2023, the company reported about 200 per cent jump in the standalone net profit at Rs 33.54 crore, compared to Rs 11.07 crore in the previous year. Its revenue from operations rose 150 per cent to Rs 719.76 crore.



Rajasthan-based Om Infra is currently working multiple engineering projects, including some backed by the government such as 'Jal jeevan mission' (Har Ghar Jal) and various other infra and water storage projects including dams, canals and more in the various parts of the country such as Punjab, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Nepal and Rwanda in overseas.



Shares of Om Infra settled at Rs 40.08 on Tuesday, dropping less than a per cent. The company's market capitalization stood at Rs 385 crore. BSE Sensex gained 18.11 points, or 0.03 per cent, to end the session at 61,981.79.

Also read: Bajaj Electricals Q4 results: Consumer products growth decent despite demand slowdown, says PL

Also read: Reliance Power shares jump 14% today amid heavy volumes; here's why