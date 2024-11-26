TIPS Music, Awfis Space, Genesys & PVR: Brokerages pick 4 'fresh' stocks with up to 67% potential

Select buzzing stocks including Awfis Space Solutions Ltd , TIPS Music (TIPS Industries Ltd) , PVR Inox Ltd and Genesys International Corporation Ltd have seen fresh interest from the various brokerage firms, who have recently initiated their coverage on these companies. The host of domestic brokerages including YES Securities, IIFL Securities and Elara Capital. All of these stocks have 'buy' ratings with an upside potential of up to 67 per cent. Here's what brokerage said on these stocks:

YES Securities on TIPS Music

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,050 | Upside Potential: 21%

We initiate coverage on TIPS Music with a 'buy' rating based on the promising growth prospects driven by strong industry tailwinds providing better monetization opportunities; diversified music catalogue; presence across digital platforms; prudent content acquisition strategy and improved monetization in non-digital segments, said YES Securities.

"Over FY24-27E, we expect revenue/EPS CAGR of 38 per cent each, driven by a mix of growth in Ad-revenues and premium subscription. Non-digital revenues are also expected to support growth. We remain bullish on the Indian Music industry and initiate coverage on TIPS Music with a BUY rating. We value TIPS Music with a target price Rs 1,050," it said.

IIFL Securities on Awfis Space Solutions

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 980 | Upside Potential: 40%

Awfis Space Solutions (Awfis) is the first and only listed pure play on the flexible workspaces segment (flex). Awfis area share is seen increasing to 12 per cent by FY27 driven by a 33 per cent CAGE in seat addition (2 times of Industry), said IIFL Securities. It estimates a 55 per cent ebitda Cagr and a sharp ROE improvement over FY24-27.

"Focus on smaller cohorts, mid-sized centres and a meaningful Tier-2 presence offers product differentiation and helps optimise tenant churn and occupancy. Its unique managed aggregation model drives accelerated capacity ramp-up and yields faster payback/superior ROCE," it added, initiating coverage with a 'buy' and target price of Rs 980 per share.

Elara Capital on Genesys International Corporation

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,370 | Upside Potential: 67%

Genesys International is a dominant player in India’s rapidly growing geospatial sector, driven by transformative government initiatives, such as the National Geospatial Policy 2022 and PM Gati Shakti. The company’s leadership in 3D Digital Twin technology, AI-driven mapping, and real-time data analytics has enabled it to secure high value contracts, said Elara Capital.

"We initiate with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 1,370 based on a DCF method. This valuation incorporates a terminal growth rate of 4 per cent and a WACC of 12.3 per cent, which accounts for the company’s risk profile and sustainable returns from high-value contracts. However, investors should note risks related to high working capital days, dependency on government projects, and customer concentration," it added.

YES Securities on PVR Inox

Rating: Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,980 | Upside Potential: 34%

PVR Inox has displayed a noteworthy resilience and adaptability to the changing landscape of the movie exhibition industry in recent times. We believe the worst is behind for the movie exhibition industry and PVR INOX is likely to be the key beneficiary, given its market leadership and pan-India presence, said YES Securities.

"Threat of OTTs has diminished with consumers preferring theatrical experience for good content. We initiate coverage on the stock with a BUY rating owing to expected industry-wide revival in occupancy rates; various initiatives for reviving footfalls; cost rationalization to act as margin lever; and improvement in ROCE. We value the stock at Rs of Rs 1,980," it added with a 'buy' tag.