Titagarh Rail shares trading flat despite fresh order win 

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems were trading flat in a highly volatile market today after the firm said it has received a letter of acceptance from Ambuja Cements Limited and ACC Limited for order value worth Rs 537.11 crore. "We wish to inform you that the Company has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Ambuja Cements Limited and ACC Limited, which are group companies of Adani Cement Limited, for “Manufacture and Supply of 16 nos. of BCFCM Rakes Wagon with BVCM Wagon”. The order value is about Rs 537.11 crores," said Titagarh Rail Systems.

Titagarh Rail stock was trading 0.89% higher at Rs 845.90 on BSE. Titagarh Rail Systems market cap stood at Rs 11,392 crore. Total 0.95 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.83 crore. Titagarh Rail stock has clocked multibagger returns of 294.64% in two years, 715% in three years and zoomed 1,590% in five years.

The stock touched its 52-week low of Rs 782.10 on March 13, 2024 and a 52 week high of Rs 1896.50 on June 27, 2024.

Titagarh Rail stock has a one-year beta of 1.5, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 29.1, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone.

Titagarh Rail Systems is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of freight wagons, passenger coaches, metro trains, train electricals, steel castings, specialised equipment and bridges, and ships. The company operates through three segments: freight rolling stock, passenger rolling stock, and shipbuilding, bridges & defence.