Titan Company Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 7%, dividend announced

Titan Company reported a 7% rise in standalone net profit for the March 2024 quarter. Net profit climbed to Rs 786 crore in Q4 from Rs 734 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue of the jeweller and watchmaker climbed 17% to Rs 10,047 crore in Q4 from Rs 8,553 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Related Articles

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) in Q4 came at Rs 1,109 crore, rising 6.2 percent. EBITDA margins fell by 90 bps YoY to 9.9 per cent.

The Titan Board recommended a dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of Re 1 face value, payable or dispatched after the conclusion of the 40th Annual General Meeting, pending approval from the company's shareholders.

Titan stock closed 0.96 percent lower at Rs 3,535.40 apiece on BSE ahead of the earnings.