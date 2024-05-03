scorecardresearch
Titan Company Q4 earnings: Net profit rises 7%, dividend announced

Titan Company Q4 earnings: Net profit climbed to Rs 786 crore in Q4 from Rs 734 crore in the year-ago period

Revenue of the jeweller and watchmaker climbed 17% to Rs 10,047 crore in Q4 from Rs 8,553 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Titan Company reported a 7% rise in standalone net profit for the March 2024 quarter. Net profit climbed to Rs 786 crore in Q4 from Rs 734 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue of the jeweller and watchmaker climbed 17% to Rs 10,047 crore in Q4 from Rs 8,553 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) in Q4 came at Rs 1,109 crore,  rising 6.2 percent. EBITDA margins fell by 90 bps YoY to 9.9 per cent.

The Titan Board recommended a dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of Re 1 face value, payable or dispatched after the conclusion of the 40th Annual General Meeting, pending approval from the company's shareholders.

Titan stock closed 0.96 percent lower at Rs 3,535.40 apiece on BSE ahead of the earnings.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 03, 2024, 5:56 PM IST
