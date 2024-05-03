scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Titan Q4 results today. Can Rekha Jhunjhunwala's biggest stock bet deliver?

Feedback

Titan Q4 results today. Can Rekha Jhunjhunwala's biggest stock bet deliver?

Titan Company share price today: The stock was down 0.72 per cent at Rs 3,543.85. Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 5.37 per cent stake in Titan Company, which was worth Rs 16,864 crore in Friday's trade.

Titan Company Q4 earnings: JM Financial expects Titan Company to report 10.2 per cent YoY rise in standalone net profit at Rs 809.20 crore against Rs 734 crore in the same quarter last year. Titan Company Q4 earnings: JM Financial expects Titan Company to report 10.2 per cent YoY rise in standalone net profit at Rs 809.20 crore against Rs 734 crore in the same quarter last year.

Titan Company Q4 results: Titan Company Ltd shares were trading nearly 1 per cent lower in Friday's trade ahead of the Tata group firm's March quarter results. The Rekha Jhunjhwala's biggest stock bet has fallen some 5 per cent in the last one month and if on goes by analyst estimates, the jewellery maker may post 8-10 per cent YoY jump in Q4 profit later in the day.

Related Articles

JM Financial expects Titan Company to report 10.2 per cent YoY rise in standalone net profit at Rs 809.20 crore against Rs 734 crore in the same quarter last year. It sees sales at Rs 10,011.90 crore, up 17.1 per cent YoY over Rs 8,553 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Ebitda margin is seen a 11.8 per cent against 12.2 per cent YoY, down 37 basis points.

"Growth continued to be healthy led by jewellery segment. We forecast Jewellery margin to be within management guidance of 12-13 per cent; watches margin estimate at 9.2 per cent. Commentaries on exit-growth and consumer sentiments remain key," it said.

On Friday, the stock was down 0.72 per cent at Rs 3,543.85. Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 5.37 per cent stake in Titan Company, which was worth Rs 16,864 crore in Friday's trade.

Kotak Institutional Equities sees Titan clocking 8.7 per cent YoY rise in profit at Rs 797.60 crore. It sees sales rising 4.3 per cent YoY to Rs 10,123 crore.

"We expect standalone jewelry EBIT margin of 12.8 per cent. We estimate 40 bps YoY decline in jewelry EBIT margin (despite cut in franchise commissions) on account of rationalisation of gold rate mark-up, aggressive exchange offers and marginal decline in studded share. We note that Tanishq took some price corrective actions in Solitaires, but it's contribution to top-line is low and hence impact on overall margin is limited," it said.

Titan Company's FY2024 jewelry EBIT margin guidance band was 12-13 per cent. Kotak estimates 9.9 per cent EBIT margin for watches and 7.2 per cent EBIT margin for eyewear in 4QFY24.

Analysts said the store addition momentum at Titan Company may continue while same store sale growth (SSSG) is likely to decline to mid single digit, impacted by challenging demand scenario.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 03, 2024, 1:16 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Titan Company Ltd
Titan Company Ltd