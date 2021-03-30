Top gainers today: HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys, NTPC, HUL gained up to 5%

Indian stock market ended higher on Tuesday, with the BSE Sensex reclaiming 50,000-mark and the Nifty breaching 14,800 level, tracking firm global cues and strong buying in IT, Teck and metal sectors. The BSE 30-share barometer, Sensex, closed higher by 1,128 points, or 2.3 per cent, at 50,136, and the NSE Nifty settled at 14,845, up 337 points or 2.33 per cent. Among the individual stocks, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Infosys, NTPC, Titan Company, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Nestle India, ONGC, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corporation of India were among top Sensex gainers. Out of 30 Sensex pack, 27 ended in green, while Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank settled in the red.

Here's a look at top five gainers on BSE and NSE today:

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank stock was top gainer on BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 today. The shares closed higher at Rs 1,553.55, up 4.11 per cent, against previous close price of Rs 1492.20 on the BSE today. The stock of private sector lender gained as much as 4.62 per cent to hit intraday high of Rs 1561.45. The market cap of the large cap stock rose to Rs 8,56,437 crore.

HCL Technologies

The shares of the country's leading software exporter closed 3.98 per cent high at Rs 997 apiece on the BSE, in line with BSE TecK index which rose 3.11 per cent. HCL Tech shares hit an intraday high and low of Rs 1,000 and Rs 963.20, respectively.

Infosys

Infosys was among another top gainer on Teck space. Shares of IT major ended 3.69 per cent higher at Rs 1,385.55 apiece on the BSE. It touched a high and low of Rs 1,399.85 and Rs 1,366, respectively, during the day's trade.

NTPC

Shares of state-owned power utility company ended 3.6 per cent higher at Rs 107.90 on the BSE, against previous close price of Rs 104.15. The stock gained as much as 4.17 per cent to hit intraday high of Rs 108.5.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL)

Extending previous session gains, HUL shares closed 3.59 per cent higher at Rs 2,398.10 on the BSE today. The FMCG major's stock settled 3.45 per cent higher at Rs 2,315 on Friday.

