Top losers today: 5 shares fall up to 5%; IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, ICICI, HDFC, Axis Bank

The Indian benchmark indices closed flat on Monday as concerns about second wave of COVID-19, elevated bond yield and weak global cues dented market sentiments. The BSE Sensex ended 87 points or 0.17 per cent lower at 49,771, and the NSE Nifty settled 7.6 points or 0.05 per cent lower at 14,736. On the Sectoral front, bank and consumer durable stocks were among top losers, while realty and IT indices were among top gainers. Among the individual stocks, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid Corporation of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries were among top losers. On the flip side, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Infosys were among notable gainers.

Here's a look at top five gainers on BSE and NSE today:

IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank shares were top loser on BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty today. The stock of private sector lender ended 4.33 per cent lower at Rs 967.95. During the day's trade, the stock declined as much 5 per cent to hit intraday low of Rs 961.20 on the BSE.

Power Grid Corporation of India

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India closed 2.95 per cent lower at Rs 223.55 apiece on the BSE. During the day's trade, the stock hit intraday low and high of Rs 222.35 and Rs 234.30, respectively. The state-owned in an exchange filing on Friday announced that it will acquire 74 per cent stake in Jaypee Powergrid for Rs 351 crore. Power Grid has signed a share purchase agreement (SPA) with Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (JPVL) for acquisition of 74 per cent stake of Jaypee Powergrid Limited (a joint venture company of Powergrid and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited) at an aggregate consideration of Rs 351.65 crore.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank shares settled Monday's trade at Rs 573.40, down 2.23 per cent on the BSE against previous close of Rs 586.50. The stock declined as much as 2.88 per cent to touch day's low of Rs 569.60.

HDFC Bank

Shares of HDFC Bank closed 1.55 per cent lower at Rs 1,473.90 on the BSE, in line with bank index which was also among top laggards. The BSE Bankex index ended 1.5 per cent lower, led by fall in IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, Axis Bank, among others.

Axis Bank

Another private sector lender Axis Bank was among top five losers on the domestic bourses today. Shares of Axis Bank closed at Rs 719.95, down 1.38 per cent on the BSE Sensex after opening lower at Rs 719.95. The stock hit intraday low of Rs 709.60, while market cap slumped to Rs 2,19,408.30 crore.

Top gainers on March 19: 5 shares rise up to 5%; NTPC, HUL, Power Grid Corp, Reliance, ITC

Share Market Highlights: Sensex ends 87 pts lower, Nifty at 14,736; IndusInd, ICICI Bank, RIL top losers

Stock in news: Future Retail, RIL, TCS, Airtel, Adani Green, Power Grid, Tata Power