Transaction charges on NSE, BSE, MCX, higher STT: Key changes for investors from today

Country's leading exchanges, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE, have revised their transaction charges starting October 1, 2024 today. The changes in the transaction charges are as per a circular issued by Sebi on July 1, 2024. The market regulator had directed Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs)—including stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories—to discontinue the slab-wise fee structure based on trading volumes. Instead, Sebi directed them to implement a uniform fee structure for all members.

On the BSE, transaction charges for Sensex and Bankex options contracts will rise to Rs 3,250 per crore of premium turnover. However, charges for other equity derivatives, including Sensex Fifty and stock options, will remain unchanged at Rs 500 per crore of premium turnover.

NSE has also adjusted its fee structure across various segments. A charge of Rs 2.97 per lakh of trade value will be applied on both sides in the cash segment. In equity futures, the rate will be Rs 1.73 per lakh, while equity options will see a fee of Rs 35.03 per lakh of premium value, applicable on both sides.

Trading in currency futures will involve a charge of Rs 0.35 per lakh of trade value, while for currency options and interest rate options, the fee will be Rs 31.10 per lakh of premium value.

Key Changes in Transaction Charges:

NSE Revisions

Cash Market: The transaction fee has now fallen to a flat Rs 2.97 per lakh of traded value, from the previous range of Rs 2.97 to Rs 3.22 under the slab-wise structure.

Equity Futures

The fee has been set to a flat Rs 1.73 per lakh of traded value, changed from the earlier range of Rs 1.73 to Rs 1.88.

Equity Options

The charge now stands at Rs 35.03 per lakh of premium value compared to the previous range of Rs 29.50 to RS 49.50.



BSE Revisions

ON BSE, transaction charges for Equity Futures, Sensex 50, and Stock Options remain unchanged.

Transaction fees on MCX

The revised transaction fees for trading in futures and options contracts on Multi Commodity Exchange of India's (MCX) India's largest non-agri commodity exchange , have come in to effect from today. As per the new fee structure, the transaction fee will be fixed at Rs 2.10 per lakh of turnover value for futures contracts, while options contracts will incur a fee of Rs 41.80 per lakh of premium turnover value. The adjustment aims to streamline trading costs for participants in the commodities market.