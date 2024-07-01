scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Transformers and Rectifiers shares hit upper circuit as firm wins orders worth Rs 698 crore in Q1

Feedback

Transformers and Rectifiers shares hit upper circuit as firm wins orders worth Rs 698 crore in Q1

Transformers and Rectifiers stock hit upper circuit of 5% at Rs 761.45 in early deals on BSE.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Transformers and Rectifiers shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages. Transformers and Rectifiers shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd hit upper circuit of 5% in early deals today after the heavy electrical equipment firm said it won orders worth Rs 698 crore during the June 2024 quarter. “The company has received total order amounting to Rs. 698 Crores during the Quarter. The Company continuously thrives to deliver quality products and services and over a period of time has become a leading manufacturer of transformers in the country,” said the firm.

Transformers and Rectifiers stock hit upper circuit of 5% at Rs 761.45 in early deals on BSE. Transformers and Rectifiers shares saw a turnover of Rs 44.03 crore as 6.12 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today. Transformers and Rectifiers stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 76.24 on July 21, 2023 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 845.70 on June 13 this year.

It has a beta of 0.7%, indicating low volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 50.9, signaling it's trading in the neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Transformers and Rectifiers shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

Transformers & Rectifiers India is a manufacturer of Power, Furnace and Rectifier Transformers.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 01, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement