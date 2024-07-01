Transformers and Rectifiers shares hit upper circuit as firm wins orders worth Rs 698 crore in Q1

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd hit upper circuit of 5% in early deals today after the heavy electrical equipment firm said it won orders worth Rs 698 crore during the June 2024 quarter. “The company has received total order amounting to Rs. 698 Crores during the Quarter. The Company continuously thrives to deliver quality products and services and over a period of time has become a leading manufacturer of transformers in the country,” said the firm.

Transformers and Rectifiers stock hit upper circuit of 5% at Rs 761.45 in early deals on BSE. Transformers and Rectifiers shares saw a turnover of Rs 44.03 crore as 6.12 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today. Transformers and Rectifiers stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 76.24 on July 21, 2023 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 845.70 on June 13 this year.

It has a beta of 0.7%, indicating low volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 50.9, signaling it's trading in the neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

Transformers and Rectifiers shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

Transformers & Rectifiers India is a manufacturer of Power, Furnace and Rectifier Transformers.