Business Today
Trent shares rise 5% on strong addition to Westside stores 

Trent stock was trading 5.69% higher at Rs 5,292 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 1.88 lakh crore. 

Shares of Tata Group's retail arm Trent Ltd rose over 5% on Tuesday after the Tata Group firm reported a strong addition of Westside stores in Q4, clocking highest growth in at least the last two years. The company's website shows 269 stores for Westside compared with 238 stores as of December 2024. Zudio stores count stood at 672 implying 37 stores added in Q4. 

Trent shares climbed 305%, 383% and 673% in two years, three years and five years, respectively. The multibagger stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts, with its RSI at 38.5. 

Trent stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but lower than the 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. 

Trent stock hit a record high of Rs 8,345.85 on October 14, 2024. It has lost 37% since then.

It has seen high volatility in the last one year with a beta of 1.1. The stock was trading 5.69% higher at Rs 5,292 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 1.88 lakh crore. 

Trent reported a 33.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 496.54 crore for the third quarter compared to Rs 370.64 crore reported during the same period last year.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 05, 2025, 12:08 PM IST
