Business Today
Vedanta shares hit record high ahead of interim dividend meet today

Vedanta shares have a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility during the period.

Vedanta shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Anil Agarwal-owned Vedanta Ltd hit their record high ahead of the board meeting of the metal and mining firm said today to consider its fourth interim dividend for financial year 2024-25. Earlier, this board meeting was scheduled to be held in October but was cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Vedanta stock hit a record high of Rs 527 in early deals on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 2.04 lakh crore. A total of 1.37 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 7.21 crore on BSE.

Vedanta shares have a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Vedanta stands at 74.2, signaling the stock is overbought on charts.

"The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 16/12/2024 to consider and approve the Fourth Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2024-25," the firm said in a communication to bourses.

"Please note that the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed as Tuesday, December 24, 2024," added Vedanta.

The record date for the fourth interim dividend has been fixed as December 24 this year.

In September this year, the company declared its third interim dividend of Rs 20 per share, following two earlier announcements of Rs 11 and Rs 4, respectively.

The company has paid Rs 35 as interim dividend in the financial year 2025.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Dec 16, 2024, 9:38 AM IST
