Vedanta slips 3% as stock turns ex-dividend 

Metal and mining major Vedanta Ltd slipped over 3% as the stock of metal and mining firm traded ex-dividend on Wednesday. Vedanta stock slipped 3.28% at Rs 457.55 against the previous close of Rs 473.10 on BSE. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 1.81 lakh crore. A total of 3.08 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 14.23 crore on BSE. The record date for the fourth interim dividend of this financial year was fixed as December 24. The metal and mining stock hit a record high of Rs 527 on December 16, 2024 and fell to a 52-week low of Rs 249.75 on March 13, 2024.

The board of the firm approved its fourth interim dividend of Rs 8.5 per share for financial year 2024-25.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Vedanta Limited (the “Company”), at its meeting held today i.e. Monday, December 16, 2024, has considered and approved the Fourth Interim Dividend of Rs 8.5/- per equity share on face value of Rs 1/- per equity share for the Financial Year 2024-25 amounting to Rs 3,324 Crores. As intimated earlier, the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend shall be Tuesday, December 24, 2024, and the interim dividend shall be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law," said Vedanta in a communication to BSE.

Vedanta shares have a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating high volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Vedanta stands at 45.2, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold territory.

In five years, the stock has risen 232%. Vedanta shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.