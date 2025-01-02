scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Waaree Energies gets order for supply of solar modules, stock gains

Feedback

Waaree Energies gets order for supply of solar modules, stock gains

Waaree Energies stock climbed 0.57% to Rs 2877.35 against the previous close of Rs 2860.80. The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 81,548 crore mark.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The initial public offering (IPO) of Waaree Energies was open from October 21 to October 23, 2024. The initial public offering (IPO) of Waaree Energies was open from October 21 to October 23, 2024.

Shares of Waaree Energies rose marginally on Thursday after the solar PV module manufacturer received an order for supply of solar modules for 150 MWp from a renowned customer engaged in the business of owning, developing and operating renewable power projects in India. The stock climbed 0.57% to Rs 2877.35 against the previous close of Rs 2860.80. The market cap of the firm stood at Rs 81,548 crore mark.

Total 0.24 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 6.76 crore on BSE.

"The Company has today received an order for supply of solar modules for 150 MWp from a renowned customer engaged in the business of owning, developing and operating renewable power projects in India," said Waaree Energies. 

The supply of modules is scheduled to commence in FY 2025-26.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Waaree Energies was open from October 21 to October 23, 2024. The Mumbai-based firm garnered Rs 4,321.44 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 3,600 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 48 lakh equity shares.

Waaree Energies is an Indian manufacturer of solar PV modules with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW. Its product portfolio includes solar energy products consisting of the PV modules such as multicrystalline modules; Monocrystalline modules; and TopCon modules. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 02, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement