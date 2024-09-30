Welspun Enterprises shares in news today on Rs 1,989 cr order win 

Stock of Welspun Enterprises is in news today after the firm said it received an order worth Rs 1,989.9 crore from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The key scope of the contract includes the design and construction of an 8.48 km tunnel with a 3,500 mm bored diameter, to be executed within a period of 93 months using a tunnel boring machine.

".... has been declared as L1 bidder by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for a design and build contract for design and construction of Tertiary Treated Water Conveyance Tunnel from Dharavi WWTF to Ghatkopar WWTF, " it said.

The stock ended 1.72% lower at Rs 556.95 on BSE on Friday. The stock has gained 97% in a year and gained 70.67% in 2024. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 7704 crore on BSE.

Total 0.20 lakh shares changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 1.10 crore on BSE.

The share trades lower than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but higher than 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages

Welspun Enterprises' key activity is in the infrastructure business. Apart from that, the company holds equity investments in Welspun Natural Resources Private Limited (Oil and gas exploration).