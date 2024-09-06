scorecardresearch
Why Goodluck India shares rallied 2,000% in just 44 months, CEO Ram Aggarwal explains

Believes the company’s revenues will reach Rs 7,000-8,000 crore and profit after tax Rs 400 crore plus in the next three to four years.

Ram Aggarwal, CEO of Goodluck India, believes that the company may touch Rs 165-170 crore of net profit in FY25. Ram Aggarwal, CEO of Goodluck India, believes that the company may touch Rs 165-170 crore of net profit in FY25.

A small-cap player from the metal sector has created massive wealth for investors in the past 44 months. Shares of the steel and specialty steel-maker soared 2,049% to Rs 1,197.70 on September 5, 2024, from Rs 55.50 on January 1, 2021. This is Goodluck India, which now has a market capitalisation of Rs 4,000 crore and whose net profit has increased at a CAGR of more than 60% since FY21. Besides, the management has remained bullish on the company’s growth prospects.

Ram Aggarwal, CEO of Goodluck India, believes that the company will reach revenues of Rs 7,000-8,000 crore and profit after tax of Rs 400 crore plus in the next three to four years, with an operating profit margin of over 10-11%.

For the latest quarter ended March 2024, the company reported consolidated revenue and net profit of Rs 3,483.85 crore and Rs 131.93 crore, respectively. The EBITDA margin stood at 8.37% in FY24. At present, as much as 30% of the company’s revenue comes from exports (to Europe, the US, and Australia, among others).

“The company was in R&D mode till 2021. Whatever products we made they were new ones. By 2021 whatever investments we had made they took our journey fast. We may touch Rs 165-170 crore of net profit in FY25,” Aggarwal.

Going ahead, Goodluck India is focusing on launching its high-margin products aimed at the defence and aerospace sectors, as well as those designed for the automotive tubing segment. At present, defence contributes 2% to total revenue.

Some of the marquee clients of the company includes Indian Railways, ABB, L&T, Reliance Industries, Sterling and Wilson, PowerGrid, NTPC, BHEL and EIL among others.

In FY24, the company also ventured into the construction of station buildings and Super Critical Bridges for high-speed bullet trains and smart city structures related to the bullet train project.

Goodluck India is also among the major auto-tube suppliers globally. According to the management, they on the vendor list of Elon Musk’s Tesla. BMW, Volkswagen, Audi and Mercedes-Benz are among the other major global clients of the company.

The company is headquartered in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and boasts 6 manufacturing units situated in Sikandrabad, Uttar Pradesh, and Kutch, in Gujarat, with a total capacity of 412,000 MTPA. According to the latest annual report, Goodluck India, the second-largest manufacturer of auto-grade precision steel tubes in India, currently operates at more than 90% of its current capacity.

A new facility near its existing plant in Sikandrabad, with a capacity of 50,000 TPA, is set to begin operations during FY24-25. The company supplies tubes to key segments of the automotive industry including passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers. It is experiencing growing demand from automotive OEMs and holds a preferred Category-2 supplier status for international clients.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 06, 2024, 1:44 PM IST
