scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Wipro shares hit 52-week high for second session; buy, sell or hold?

Feedback

Wipro shares hit 52-week high for second session; buy, sell or hold?

Wipro stock climbed 1% to a fresh high of Rs 588.55 in early deals today. Market cap of Wipro stood at Rs 3.07 lakh crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
The IT stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.  The IT stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. 

Shares of IT major Wipro Ltd hit their 52-week high in early deal amid a rally in the broader market today. This is the second straight session in which the stock touched fresh 52 week high. Wipro stock climbed 1% to a fresh high of Rs 588.55 in early deals today. Market cap of Wipro stood at Rs 3.07 lakh crore. Total 0.66 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 3.91 crore on BSE. In the previous session, the stock touched a 52 week high of Rs 587.50. 

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Wipro stands at 63.3, signaling the stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts. The IT stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. 

Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities has assignd a buy call to the IT stock. 

"The ongoing recovery may continue in the short term, potentially pushing the stock higher towards Rs 630. On the downside, support is placed at 559," said De. 

Centrum Broking has assigned a reduce call on the IT stock with a price target of Rs 570. 

JM Financial has a buy call on the stock. 

"Company said that there is a build-up in momentum, from a deal win standpoint. They highlighted that the demand situation is certainly better as compared to the same period last year. The outlook for demand has definitely improved, and if the momentum sustains, they believe they can return to growth. Trump re- election is expected to benefit demand as Trump is pro-growth, clients growing in US is good for IT services demand," the company said in JM Financial India Conference. 

On October 17, the IT firm's board cleared a bonus issue of shares in the ratio of 1:1 of Rs 2 each. The bonus shares will be credited within two months from the date of board approval, i.e., December 15, 2024. Its board fixed Tuesday, December 3, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders of the company eligible for bonus equity shares 

Wipro reported a 21.26 per cent rise year-on-year (YoY), in its September 2024 quarter's consolidated net profit. Profit came at Rs 3,208.8 crore in Q2 against Rs 2,646.3 crore in the year-ago period. The company's revenue from operations fell 0.95 per cent to Rs 22,301.6 crore from Rs 22,515.9 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 26, 2024, 10:07 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement