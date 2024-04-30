Wipro shares in focus after multi-million dollar Nokia deal

scorecardresearch
Business Today
Wipro shares settled at Rs 462.30 on Tuesday, down 0.14 per cent. Wipro's announcement came post market hours.

Shares of Wipro Ltd will be in focus on Thursday morning after the technology services and consulting firm said it has been selected by Nokia to overhaul its employee service desk and provide seamless, real-time IT support to a global network of employees. The stock market would be shut on Wednesday on account of Maharashtra Day.'

Wipro said its team will build a bespoke AI-powered, cloud-based solution for Nokia’s workforce comprising of around 86,700 users globally in 130 countries of operations. The solution aims to enhance the employee experience by providing highly available, modular, secure, and automated services, it said.

"Designit, a Wipro company specializing in user experience strategy and implementation, will conduct user research to ensure personalised assistance is offered to employees at the right time," Wipro said.

Wipro said the project would result in the creation of an experience-driven, omni-channel, and always-on global service desk, which will provide employees with highly flexible and secure services to empower them to effectively navigate a hybrid work environment.

“Generative AI is fast becoming a critical component of Digital Workplace services,” said Senior Vice President & Managing Director Nordics Vinay Firake, Wipro.

“We are proud to work with Nokia on building an IT support solution that will improve the employee experience. Our technology cloud-based expertise, combined with our design-led approach, will provide Nokia employees a highly personalized support, allowing them to better leverage technology and deliver better value to their customers.”

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 30, 2024, 4:53 PM IST
