Wipro shares in focus on Intel collaboration, launch of Enterprise AI-Ready platform

IT major Wipro Ltd will be in focus on Wednesday morning after the technology services and consulting firm said it expanded a collaboration with Intel Foundry to accelerate chip design innovation. The news came after Wipro in a post market release on Tuesday said it has expanded its partnership with IBM in a bid to offer New AI services and support to clients.

Ahead of the market hours, Wipro said: "As the key Design Services and Alliance Partner, Wipro will work with Intel Foundry to accelerate the development of Intel’s most advanced process nodes, including the Intel18A process node. The global AI chip market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 38 percent annually from 2023 to 2032. This collaboration between Wipro and Intel Foundry is designed to address the rising demand for AI chip manufacturing, as companies race to roll out generative AI-enabled products."

Wipro shares are up 11.4 per cent year-to-date and 32 per cent in the past one year.

Wipro's Vice President & Business Head for HiTech, Atul Kapur, said that the partnership would create opportunities for Wipro and support chip supply and chip manufacturing. "Together, with Intel, we will deliver silicon devices to our clients with proven industry-standard flows and process technologies from Intel Foundry. We will be targeting new startup markets, especially in the Gen AI space, helping our clients further shorten the time to market," he said.

Harmeet Chauhan, Global Head of Wipro Engineering Edge, said the collaboration on AI and its successful application to design flows will yield tremendous benefits to our clients. Wipro will leverage Intel’s strong worldwide fabrication plants to ensure silicon availability by delivering a geo-diverse and resilient semiconductor supply chain that enables clients across businesses and geographies to address their silicon shortage problems, he said.

Earlier, Wipro announced the launch of Wipro Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Ready Platform, a new service that will allow clients to create their enterprise-level, fully integrated and customised AI environment.

"The Wipro Enterprise AI-Ready Platform leverages the IBM watsonx AI and data platform, including watsonx.ai, watsonx.data, and watsonx.governance and AI assistants, to deliver to clients an interoperable service that helps accelerate AI adoption. This new service enhances operations with a suite of capabilities spanning across tools, large language models (LLMs), streamlined processes, and robust governance, and lays the foundation for future industry analytic solutions to be built on watsonx.data and AI," it said on Tuesday.

