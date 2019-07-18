Investors lost 90% of their wealth in past year in these 5 stocks

The stock market has delivered strong returns for investors during last one year. While the 30-stock Sensex rose 6.90% in the last one year, Nifty gained 5.60% during the same period. However, some stocks have been in the news for wrong reasons and seen considerable erosion in their value during the period. These firms have seen their financial condition deteriorate due to a host of factors in the last one year and left investors shocked by their sudden beating on the bourses. Here's a look at five well-known stocks which have capped upsides in the broader market and lost up to 90% value during the period.

YES Bank: The private sector lender has fallen 77.83% during the last one year and lost 52.30% since the beginning of this year. The stock hit a fresh 52 week low of 83.30 level in trade today. It has fallen 79.28% from its 52-week high of 404 level. YES Bank share price hit the 404 level on August 8 last year.

Dewan Housing Finance: Dewan Housing Finance share price has fallen 90.92% during the last one year and fallen 77.47% since the beginning of this year. The stock hit a fresh 52-week low of 44.45 level on July 16, 2019. Interestingly, 11 months ago, the stock hit its 52-week high of 690 level on September 3, 2018. It has fallen 93.55% from its 52-week high level.

PC Jeweller: The stock of the jewellery firm has plunged 53.40% during the last one year and fallen 57.81% since the beginning of this year. It hit a fresh 52-week high of 167.60 on April 18 this year. Three months later, on July 19, the stock hits its 52-week low of 34.50 level on BSE. It was trading at 34.65 level on BSE today.

Jet Airways: Jet Airways share price has lost 85.20% during the last one year and fallen 83.58% since the beginning of this year. The stock hit its fresh 52-week low of 27 level on June 20, 2019. On November 16 , 2018, the stock hit its 52-week high of 359.50 level on BSE. It was trading 4.93% lower at 43.35 level on BSE today.

Cox & Kings: The share price of travel firm has fallen 90% during the last one year and lost 89% since the beginning of this year. The stock hit its fresh 52-week low of 17.15 level on July 19, 2019. On October 31, 2018, the stock hit its 52-week high of 211.90 level on BSE. It was stuck in lower circuit of 5% at 17.15 level on BSE today.

