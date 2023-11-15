YES Bank shares gain, lead NSE volume chart; JP Associates, Suzlon, HCC among other active stocks

Shares of YES Bank surged in Wednesday's trade and topped the NSE volume chart. RattanIndia Power Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JP Power), Suzlon Energy Ltd, HCC Ltd and Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JP Associates) were some other stocks that gained amid huge volumes in Wednesday's session. Private lender HDFC Bank Ltd, miner Coal India, commodity exchange MCX, oil-to-telecom major Reliance Industries and IT giant Infosys led the turnover chart, data on most-active stocks suggest.

YES Bank saw 38,67,36,259 shares worth Rs 776 crore changing hands. The stock climbed 2.58 per cent to Rs 19.90. The private lender in a disclosure pertaining to sale of NPA portfolio to JC Flowers ARC in December 2022 said it received redemption of Rs 120 crore from a single trust in the Security Receipts Portfolio.

RattanIndia Power shares were trading 4.3 per cent higher at Rs 9.70, as Rs 134 crore worth 13,98,29,254 shares changed hands on the counter. Vodafone Idea Ltd added 1.08 per cent to Rs 14.10. A total of 10,42,08,226 Vodafone Idea shares worth Rs 146 crore changed hands.

JP Power gained 3.53 per cent to Rs 14.65, as 9,13,50,282 company shares worth Rs 132 crore changed hands. This company recently reported its September quarter results.

Suzlon Energy Ltd shares edged 4.66 per cent higher to Rs 40.45. A total 7,40,96,317 Suzlon Energy shares worth Rs 298 crore changed hands so far. HCC shares climbed 4.66 per cent to Rs 40.45, as 7,40,96,317 HCC shares worth Rs 298 crore changed hands.

In the case of JP Associates, the tock advanced 4.65 per cent to Rs 20.25, as 3,86,76,985 JP Associates shares worth Rs 78 crore changed hands.

PNB, Manappuram Finance, IRB Infra, Zomato, Union Bank and Coal India were some other stocks seeing high volumes today.

In turnover terms, HDFC Bank topped the chart. The bank saw a turnover of Rs 1,251 crore. It was followed by Coal India, which clocked a turnover of Rs 784 crore. MCX witnessed Rs 707 crore in turnover in the first few hours of trading. Reliance Industries, PFC, Infosys, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank also saw high turnovers.

