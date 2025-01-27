YES Bank shares gain on strong Q3 earnings, check details 

Shares of YES Bank Ltd rose over 3% in early deals on Monday on the back of Q3 earnings. YES Bank stock rose 3.38% to Rs 18.87 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 18.25 on BSE. Market cap of the bank climbed to Rs 58,567 crore. Total 100.25 lakh shares of the bank changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 18.98 crore on BSE.

YES Bank reported a 164.25% rise in net profit to Rs 612 crore for the December quarter, led by a sharp fall in provisions. Provisions and contingencies slipped by over 50% year-on-year to Rs 259 crore, indicating rising asset quality and operational efficiency.

Net interest income climbed 10% year-on-year to Rs 2,223 crore. However, net interest margins remained flat at 2.4% both annually and sequentially. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 1.6% at the end of December quarter against 2% a year ago. Net NPAs slipped to 0.5% compared to 0.9% a year ago.

YES Bank’s gross slippages in Q3 stood at Rs 1,348 crore against Rs 1,314 crore in the previous quarter but manageable in the context of the bank’s overall performance.

The CASA ratio climbed to 33.1% in Q3 FY25 against 29.7% reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

Prashant Kumar, Managing Director & CEO, YES BANK said, “Q3FY25 is the fifth quarter in a row where the Bank has demonstrated sustained sequential expansion in profitability. The RoA of the Bank has also expanded to 0.6% from 0.5%, reported over the last 3 quarters. It is quite encouraging that we have also started seeing expansion in our Operating Profitability."

YES Bank has a one-year beta of 1.3, indicating very high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the YES Bank stock stands at 41.1, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

YES Bank stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day but lower than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day moving averages.