YES Bank stock closes lower amid block deals worth Rs 35.53 crore on NSE

The YES Bank stock closed lower in trade today amid 20.97 lakh shares of the lender changed hands in three block deals today. The stock closed 3.08% or 5.35 points lower at 168.30 on the BSE. The stock which closed at 173.65 yesterday opened at a loss of 2.42% to 169.45 on the BSE.

The large cap stock has been falling for the last three days and lost 5.45% during the period. It hit an intra day low of 167.50 or a loss of 3.54% in trade today.

On NSE, the stock closed 2.91% lower at 168.35 level. The stock has lost 46.58% since the beginning of this year and 45.05% during the last one year.

The large cap stock closed below its 50 day and 200 day moving average of 228.41 and 275.85, respectively.

The transactions took place in three lots of 10.73 lakh, 3.83 lakh and 6.40 lakh shares, respectively. 6.40 lakh shares of the bank worth Rs 11.01 crore changed hands at a price of Rs 172 at 10:41 am.

3.83 lakh shares of the lender worth Rs 6.49 crore changed hands on the NSE at 12 pm. The deal took place at a 169.55 per share. Another 10.73 lakh shares worth Rs 18.03 crore changed hands on the NSE at 12:19 pm. The deal took place at a price of 167.90.

