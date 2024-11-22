scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Zinka Logistics shares make a muted debut; stock list at 3% premium

Feedback

Zinka Logistics shares make a muted debut; stock list at 3% premium

Zinka Logistics Solution sold its shares in the price band of Rs 259-273 apiece, which could apply for a minimum of 54 shares and its multiples thereafter to raise a total of Rs 1,114.72 crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Zinka Logistics is a digital platform for truck operators, which offers payments, telematics, a load marketplace, and vehicle financing services through its BlackBuck App. Zinka Logistics is a digital platform for truck operators, which offers payments, telematics, a load marketplace, and vehicle financing services through its BlackBuck App.

Shares of Zinka Logistics Solutions made a muted Dalal Street debut on Friday as the new-age logistics solutions provider was listed at a premium of 2.89 per cent at Rs 280.90 apiece on NSE, over the given issue price of Rs 273. Similarly, the stock kicked off its maiden trading session at Rs 279.05 on BSE, with a premium 2.22 per cent over the given issue price.

Related Articles


The listing of Zinka Logistics Solutions has been on the better-than-expected lines, which were already hinting at a discount debut. Ahead of listing, shares of Zinka Logistics Solutions were commanding no grey market premium (GMP) following the muted subscription and weak market sentiments.


The IPO of Bengaluru-based Zinka Logistics Solutions was open for bidding between November 13 and November 18. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 259-273 per share with a lot size of 54 shares. It raised a total of Rs 1,114.72 crore via IPO, which included a fresh share sale of Rs 500 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 2,06,85,800 shares worth Rs 564.72 crore.


The issue was overall subscribed merely 1.86 times. The allocation for the qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 2.76 times The portion allocated for retail investors was subscribed 1.66 times. Employee portion was booked 9.88 times. However, The portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) remained undersubscribed with only 24 per cent bids.


Founded in April 2015, Zinka Logistics Solution is a digital platform for truck operators. Its The BlackBuck App is a platform offering payments, telematics, a load marketplace, and vehicle financing services to empower truck operators to achieve their goals efficiently.


Brokerages mostly had a positive view on the issue and suggest subscribing for a long term. Axis Capital, JM Financial, Morgan Stanley India and IIFL Securities were the book running lead managers of the BlackBuck IPO, while Kfin Technologies served as the registrar for the issue. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 22, 2024, 9:58 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement