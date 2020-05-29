Vodafone Idea share price rises 20% on report Google eyeing stake in telco

Vodafone Idea share price hit upper circuit in early trade today amid report that technology giant Google was planning to acquire 5 per cent stake in the debt-laden firm, a telecom joint venture between Vodafone PLC of UK and Aditya Birla group. Share price of Vodafone Idea gained 20% to Rs 6.98 compared to the previous close of Rs 5.82 on BSE. Vodafone Idea stock has gained 21.49% in last five days.

The mid cap stock lost 51.7% in last one year but risen 4% since the beginning of this year. In last one week, the stock has gained 15.73%. The stock has risen 52% in last one month. 285.40 lakh shares of Vodafone Idea changed hands amounting to turnover of Rs 18.87 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 19,683 crore.

Google in talks to acquire 5% stake in Vodafone Idea: report

The move is being seen as part of Google's strategy to foray into India's booming mobile sector, in a similar line with Facebook which recently acquired 10 per cent stake in Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platform. Alphabet Inc's Google is looking to buy about 5% stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

