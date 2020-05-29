Stocks in news: Jubilant Sciences, TVS Motors, Vodafone Idea, RIL, Yes Bank, Heidelberg, CEAT, Voltas, Cadila

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings. Meanwhile, Andhra Paper, Dilip Buildcon, Equitas, Everest Industries, Jubilant Life Sciences, Lemon Tree, Metropolis among others will be reporting their quarterly results today.

-Sensex ended 595 points higher at 32,200 and Nifty rose 175 points to 9,490.

-On the currency front, the rupee ended on a weaker note at 75.75 per dollar as compared to last closing of 75.72 per dollar.

-On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 2,354.14 crore while the DIIs also bought Rs 144.83 in equities on Thursday

-India recorded the highest ever FDI equity inflow in FY20, which grew 13% (YoY) to $49.97 billion

Wipro: The IT firm has appointed Thierry Delaporte as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company, effective July 6, 2020.

Vodafone Idea: As per media reports, Google is in talks to purchase a 5% stake in the company.

Reliance Industries (RIL): RIL's rights entitlement (RIL RE) surged 14% yesterday to close at Rs 230 on NSE. The RIL RE trading window closes today.

Yes Bank: The stock will not be available for trading in Futures & Options segment from today onwards.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty on Bank of India (Rs 5 crore), Karnataka Bank (Rs 1.20 crore) and Saraswat Co-operative Bank (Rs 30 lakh)

TVS Motors: The company reported a 43% fall in profit before tax at Rs 81.85 crore during the quarter ended March 31, compared to the same period last year. Company's revenue was down 20.5% (YoY) at Rs 3,418 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal.

Federal Bank: The company reported a 22% fall in profit before tax at Rs 301 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 381 during the same period last year. Company's NII gained 10% (YoY) at Rs 1,216 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,095 crore in a year-ago period.

Prism Johnson: The company reported a net loss of Rs 45 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 45.5 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 15% (YoY) to Rs 1,483 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,754 crore in a year-ago period.

Heidelberg Cement: The company reported a 9% gain in its net profit of Rs 66.3 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 61 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 6.2% (YoY) to Rs 510 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 543 crore in a year-ago period.

Radico Khaitan: The company reported a 1.8% fall in profit at Rs 38 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 39 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 15% (YoY) to Rs 585 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 510 crore in a year-ago period.

CEAT: The company reported a 19% fall in profit at Rs 51.88 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 64.25 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 10% (YoY) to Rs 1,573 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,760 crore in a year-ago period.

Rain Industries: The company reported a 55% rise in profit at Rs 106.5 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 68.81 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 9.3% (YoY) to Rs 2,897.6 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 3,196.5 crore in a year-ago period.

Cadila: Company said its health's formulations manufacturing unit at Baddi ha recieved Establishment Inspection Report from the USFDA.

Earnings Today: Andhra Paper, Dilip Buildcon, Equitas, Everest Industries, Jubilant Life Sciences, KEC International, RCF, Lemon Tree, Metropolis, NCC, Symphony, V-Mart Retail, Voltas, Shipping Corporation of India among others will announce their Q3 results today.