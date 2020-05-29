Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty recover from losses to trade flat; Dr Reddy, Cipla top losers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Sensex and Nifty traded on a negative note on Friday, in line with weak global cues, on account of geo-political tensions between US-China. Amid weak cues from global markets, Sensex dropped 145 points lower at 32,056 and Nifty fell 20 points to 9,471. Experts said market sentiments turned cautious amid mixed signals on hopes on a possible vaccine, and a fresh threat of US-China tariff escalation on the virus backdrop. Yesterday, Sensex ended 595 points higher at 32,200 and Nifty rose 175 points to 9,490. Companies set to announce their earnings are Equitas, Voltas, Everest Industries, Jubilant Life Sciences, Lemon Tree, Metropolis among others.

10.43 AM: Vodafone Idea gains 20%

Share price of Vodafone Idea gained 20% to Rs 6.98 compared to the previous close of Rs 5.82 on BSE, following reports that technology giant Google was planning to acquire 5 per cent stake in the debt-laden firm, a telecom joint venture between Vodafone PLC of UK and Aditya Birla group.

10.30 AM: Weak global cues

Asian stocks opened lower on Friday, in line with US equities that gave up early gains on fresh US-China tensions. US President Trump said he'd hold a press conference to discuss China, potentially stoking tensions between the world's two largest economies.

US Futures (Dow Jones) traded at 25361, down 96 points or 0.38%. Meanwhile, SGX Nifty trades down 22 points at 9,403.75.

10.22 AM: Market erases early losses

Amid weak cues from global markets, market indices fell sharply, although erased early losses. Sensex dropped 145 points lower at 32,056 and Nifty fell 20 points to 9,471.

10.09 AM: Coronavirus toll

The total number of infected cases from coronavirus in India has crossed 1.65 lakh, including 4,706 fatalities.

Globally, there are 58.10 lakh Covid-19 cases, including 3.60 lakh deaths.

10.00 AM: Top losers and gainers

Axis Bank, followed by IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Infosys, HDFC twins and ICICI Bank were among the top losers.

On the contrary, Bajaj Auto, ITC, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and L&T were among the top gainers on Sensex pack.

9.42 AM: Market Update

Domestic sentiments also turned cautious ahead of gross domestic product (GDP) numbers, scheduled to release later in the day. Rising COVID-19 cases as India with the highest spike recorded each consecutive day further kept sentiments weak in domestic grounds.

9. 30 AM: Stocks to watch today on May 29

Everest Industries, Jubilant Life Sciences, TVS Motors, Heidelberg, CEAT among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Friday's trading session

9. 23 AM: Opening bell

Sensex and Nifty opened on a negative note on Friday, in line with weak global cues, on account of geo-political tension between US-China.

9.11 AM: Earnings today

Companies set to announce their earnings are Equitas, Everest Industries, Jubilant Life Sciences, Lemon Tree, Metropolis among others

9.00 AM: GDP Data to be out today

Gross domestic product data out later on Friday is expected to show the country's economy grew at its slowest pace in at least two years in the March quarter as the coronavirus pandemic weakened already declining consumer demand and private investment.

8. 55 AM: FII/ DII action

On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 2,354.14 crore while the DIIs also bought Rs 144.83 in equities on Thursday

8. 45 AM: Rupee Closing

On the currency front, the rupee ended on a weaker note at 75.75 per dollar as compared to last closing of 75.72 per dollar.

8.30AM: Closing bell

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Thursday, the F&O expiry day, on back of positive global trend amid heavy buying in banking and financial stocks. Extending gains for the second straight session, Sensex ended 595 points higher at 32,200 and Nifty rose 175 points to 9,490.