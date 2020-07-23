YES Bank FPO: How to check allotment status

YES Bank's follow-on public offer (FPO) that closed on July 17, was subscribed 93% on the third and last day of the bidding process.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion was subscribed 1.90 times. Non-Institutional Investors (NII) portion has received 63 per cent subscription, while retail quota was subscribed 47 per cent in the day. Employee portion was subscribed 33 per cent.

The public issue received bids for Rs 14,272 crore equity shares against the issue size of Rs 15,000 crore, (including anchor book portion), data compiled from BSE and NSE showed.

Participants of the FPO can check their allotment status on the BSE website.

How to check Allotment Status?

Step 1: Click Investors dropdown on BSE and select 'Status of Issue Application'

Step 2: Applicant will have to select "Equity" under issue type

Step 3: Select Yes Bank Limited under "Issue Name"

Step 4: Enter your application number

Step 5: Enter your permanent account number (PAN), and then click on the "Search" button

While the shares are expected to get credited by July 24, the listing of FPO shares is likely to take place on July 27, 2020.

Majority of bids were at lower end of price band of Rs 12-13 per share. Net proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards ensuring adequate capital to support its growth and expansion, including enhancing its solvency and capital adequacy ratio.

The lender announced the FPO after the bank's capital fell below the regulatory mandate. Funds from the FPO will suffice the lender for two years. SBI Capital Markets was the underwriter for the issue.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, DSP Merrill Lynch, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities and Yes Securities India were the book running lead managers to the issue.

Meanwhile, the share price of YES Bank fell for the fourth session, declining 20% intra day with opening trade and closed 19.18% lower at Rs 14,75 today. Later ,the share closed 19.18% or Rs 3.50 lower at Rs 14.75 on BSE.

