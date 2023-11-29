‘Most independent thinker in the world’: Investing world mourns the death of Charlie Munger

Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s trusted confidante and Berkshire Hathaway vice-chairman since 1978, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 99. Munger would have turned 100 on January 1. As per Berkshire, Munger passed away peacefully at a California hospital.

If Warren Buffett was called the ‘Oracle of Omaha’, Munger, who was second to none was branded the ‘Oracle of Pasadena’ after his adopted hometown in California.

In a statement, the 93-year-old chairman and chief executive of Berkshire, Warren Buffett credited Munger for building the company to its current status today. “Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation,” said Buffett in a statement about his trusted confidante.

But not only Buffett, the investing world is mourning the passing away of one of the sharpest investors in the globe. Apple CEO Tim Cook also took to social media to pay his tributes to Charlie Munger. He called the ace investor a “titan of business” and a “keen observer of the world around him”.

A titan of business and keen observer of the world around him, Charlie Munger helped build an American institution, and through his wisdom and insights, inspired a generation of leaders. He will be sorely missed. Rest in peace Charlie. pic.twitter.com/vNGDktOAhz — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 28, 2023

Charlie Munger is probably the most independent thinker in the world. He died today. Super sad.



Here's a funny clip from 9 months ago where he joked that everything is still fine at 99 years old, except his sex life 😅 pic.twitter.com/OZtRBzJ0SR — Floris (@svg_floris) November 28, 2023

Charlie Munger was an extremely important figure to me



I devoured his talks in my early teens as I started to study money & value investing



RIP Legend pic.twitter.com/nGctJDWnAp — Matteo (@mlunghi2000) November 28, 2023

RIP Charlie Munger



I'll always remember him for this talk he gave on the Psychology of Human Misjudgement.



If you have an hour, it's well worth the time: pic.twitter.com/yCQVlciSQ5 — Brian Feroldi (@BrianFeroldi) November 28, 2023

Some of the best of Charlie Munger:



“Every time you hear EBITDA, just substitute it with bullshit”. Absolute legend. 🐐pic.twitter.com/yA0FmJExZH — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) November 28, 2023

RIP Charlie Munger, one of the greatest. In a world that seems to have lost its common sense at times, he was full of practical wisdom. Some of his best nuggets…pic.twitter.com/7qX8xudXWb — Peter Mallouk (@PeterMallouk) November 28, 2023

RIP Charlie Munger, the greatest — and most quotable — investor of all time.



"The first rule of a happy life is low expectations. That’s one you can easily arrange. And if you have unrealistic expectations, you’re going to be miserable all your life." pic.twitter.com/Ncd6xkffeb — Julia La Roche (@JuliaLaRoche) November 28, 2023

Charlie Munger's interviews were a masterclass in wisdom and wit, leaving listeners both entertained and enlightened.



His infectious humor and thoughtful commentary made him a true pleasure to be around.



🙏 Rest in Peace Charlie pic.twitter.com/oLucuuLWev — Ozzy (@ozzy_livin) November 28, 2023

“Life will have terrible blows, horrible blows, unfair blows. Doesn’t matter. And some people recover and others don’t. Every mischance in life is an opportunity to behave well, an opportunity to learn something and your duty is not to be submerged in self-pity, but to utilize… — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) November 29, 2023

Every one needs a Charlie Munger in his life- a friend who is a bouncing board, independent, intelligent, content, same wavelength, similar philosophy about life, principles.



And as he would say ' I have nothing more to add'. — Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora) November 29, 2023

Though Munger was not involved in the day-to-day operations, his death would leave a void that Berkshire would find hard to fill. Munger and Buffett worked closely on allocating Berkshire’s capital.

Munger is famously known for making Buffett avoid buying ‘cigar butts’ or mediocre companies that only had a puff of smoke left and could be bought for very cheap prices. He favoured quality instead.

Berkshire is unlikely to replace Munger. Two other vice chairmen, Greg Abel and Ajit Jain, oversee the day-to-day non-insurance and insurance businesses operations. Meanwhile, Berkshire has a succession plan, according to which, Abel would become the chairman after Buffett is no longer in charge.

Buffett recently donated $866 million of Berkshire stock to four family charities and issued a rare shareholder letter acknowledging his own finite time. He, however, said that Berkshire was built to last and would remain in good hands without him.

(With Reuters inputs)

