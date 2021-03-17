IPO subscription updates: Laxmi Organics, Kalyan Jewellers and Craftsman Automation

The initial public offer (IPO) of Laxmi Organics was subscribed 6.05 times on the second day of the bidding process on Tuesday. The IPO was subscribed 2.28 times on the first day. The issue received 19,68,68,270 bids as of 5:00 pm, against a total offer of 3,25,58,138 shares.

The speciality chemicals manufacturer plans to raise Rs 600 crore through the IPO which will close on March 17. The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 129-130 per share. The firm has raised Rs 180 crore from 15 anchor investors on March 12. It allocated 1,38,46,153 shares at Rs 130 per share to anchor investors.

Kalyan Jewellers IPO was subscribed 60 per cent at the end of the first day of bidding process on Tuesday. The issue received bids for 5,72,26,464 shares which was 60 per cent of the issue size of 9,57,09,301 shares. Kalyan Jewellers opened its IPO on March 16. The public issue will close on March 18.

On March 15, Kalyan Jewellers raised Rs 351.89 crore from anchor investors. Total 4.04 crore shares at Rs 87 per share were allocated to 15 anchor investors. The allocation was done at the higher end of the IPO price band. The IPO has a price band of Rs 86 to Rs 87 per equity share. The issue comprises equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,175 crore, including fresh equity aggregating up to Rs 800 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 375 crore.

The IPO of Craftsman Automation was subscribed 126 per cent on Tuesday, the second day of the bidding process. The issue has received bids for 48,56,990 shares against the 38,69,714 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 55 per cent on the first day.

The leading engineering firm opened its IPO on March 15. Price band of the IPO has been fixed at Rs 1,488 to Rs 1,490 per equity share. The firm plans to raise Rs 150 crore through the IPO. The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 150 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 45.21 lakh equity shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

