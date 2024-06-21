$11.9 billion worth IPO lock-in shares set to expire in next 3 months 

A total of 46 recent debutant companies are slated to have their pre-listing shareholder lock ins getting lifted between June 24 and September 30. These shares amounts to $11.9 billion, Nuvama Institutional Equities said in its latest note.

While the value pertains to the total lock-up opening shares, not all of these shares will come for sale, as a sizable portion are held by promoters and promoter groups.

Awfis Space Solutions (June 27, 3.5 million shares), Kronox Lab (July 8, 1.4 million shares and Le Travenues Technology (July 15, 17.9 million shares) are some companies, whose 1-month share lock-ins will get lifted. SRM Contractors (July 1, 1 million shares), Bharti Hexacom (July 8, 17 million shares) and JNK India ( July 25, 2.3 million shares) are some other companies, whose 3-month lock ins will get lifted.

Jupiter Lifeline Hospitals ( September 13, 11 million shares) JSW Infra (September 30, 1,275 million shares) are two companies whose 1-year lock ins will get expired in the coming three months. In the case of Jupiter Lifeline, the 11 million shares would account for 16 per cent of the total outstanding shares. For JSW Infra, 1,275 million shares would be 61 per cent of the total outstanding shares, as per Nuvama.

Date-wise, Suraj Estate Developers, Credo Brands Marketing,Landmark Cars, Muthoot Microfinance will see lock-in shares getting expired on June 24, Abans Holding on June 26, Kfin Technologies and Awfis Space Solutions on June 27; and Elin Electronics and Innova Captab on June 28. Here's the complete list sorted by dates: