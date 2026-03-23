3 mainboard IPOs to open tomorrow: Check latest GMPs for these Rs 1,950 crore issues

Three mainboard IPOs including Powerica, Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) and Sai Parenteral's shall open for subscription on Tuesday, that is March 24. These three players will be cumulatively raising nearly Rs 1,950 crore from their primary stake sales and all three issues will close for bidding on Friday, March 27.

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Despite a long pipeline of IPOs kicking off on the same day, recent listings have been muted, resulting in weak debuts for the investors. Moreover, the rising selling pressure has also dented listing prospects for the IPO-bound companies as well, which have been giving up their premia in the grey market.

The biggest issue among the three is Powerica, which is looking to raise Rs 1,100 crore via IPO. The issue shall be offered in the range of Rs 375-395 apiece, with a lot size of 37 equity shares. The issue includes a fresh share sale of Rs 700 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to Rs 400 crore.

The company has seen a sharp correction in its grey market premium (GMP), which currently stands at zero, against Rs 13 apiece last week. The issue is currently signaling a weak listing for the issue. ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book running lead managers and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

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Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports), the parent company of 'Aeroplane' rice is eyeing Rs 440 crore via initial stake sale, which is entirely a fresh share sale of up to 2.07 crore equity shares. The issue will be offered in the range of Rs 201-212 per share with a lot size of 70 equity shares and its multiples thereafter.

The premium in the unofficial market has remained stable around Rs 6 per share, suggesting nearly 3 per cent listing pop for the investors. Emkay Global Financial Services sole is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

Hyderabad-based Sai Parenteral's Rs 409 crore IPO shall be sold in the price band of Rs 372-392 apeice with a lot size of 38 equity shares. The pharmaceutical formulations player's issue includes a fresh share sale of Rs 285 crore and offer for sale of up to 31.57 lakh equity shares worth Rs 124 crore.

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There has been no activity for the issue in the unofficial market. Its GMP has remained zero since the official announcement of the IPO. Arihant Capital Markets is the sole book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt has been appointed as the registrar of the issue.

To recall, anchor allotments of all three IPOs will be announced later on Monday, March 23 and basis of allotment shall be finalized on Monday, March 30. All three companies will be listed on both NSE and BSE on Thursday, April 02.