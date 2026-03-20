Flipkart CFO Sriram Venkataraman steps down amid IPO plans

Flipkart’s group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Sriram Venkataraman announces his exit from the company after a decade-long tenure. The exit comes at a time when the Walmart-owned e-commerce firm prepares for its planned IPO next year.

The company confirmed that Ravi Iyer, who has been with Flipkart for over 12 years, will now take charge of the company’s finance operations. In addition, it is suggested that Venkataraman will not leave immediately but will transition gradually over the next few months.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In a company statement, Venkataraman said, "It has been a privilege to be part of Flipkart's journey and to work alongside such a talented team. I am proud of what we have built together and wish the company continued success in the years ahead."

As he departs, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, the Group CEO of Flipkart, acknowledges his tenure, saying, "Sriram has been a valued member of the leadership team and has played an important role in strengthening our finance organisation over the years. We thank him for his contributions and wish him the very best for the future."

The leadership change comes at a critical moment for Flipkart. Firstly, it has recently moved its headquarters from Singapore back to India as it is planning a stock market debut by March 2027.



Reportedly, Kalyan Krishnamurthy has been involved in early talks with investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and others to prepare for a potential IPO. However, these discussions are preliminary, and nothing is finalised yet.

Advertisement

Following Venkataraman's exit, Flipkart also announced that Nishant Verman is rejoining the company as the new Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Partnerships. Previously, Verman was with Bzaar, where he built and grew a cross-border export platform that became profitable and changed how US retailers source products from India.



Verman has also worked with Microsoft’s corporate development team and tech investment banking at Morgan Stanley.