Advance Agrolife, Om Freight: 2 IPOs to list today; check latest GMP before market debut

Two new companies- Advance Agrolife and Om Freight Forwarders- are set to make their Dalal Street debut on Wednesday, October 08, cumulatively raising more than Rs 315 crore. Both the issues had opened with a gap of one day but closed for bidding on Friday, October 03. Both the stock will be listed on BSE and NSE.



Advance Agrolife IPO

Shares of Advance Agrolife are likely to deliver a listing pop of 13-15 per cent for the investors considering its latest grey market premium of Rs 13-15 per share. However, the grey market premium stood around Rs 20 per share, when the issue was running for the bidding.

The IPO of Advance Agrolife ran for subscription between September 30 and October 03. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 95-100 per share with a lot size of 150 shares. It raised a total of Rs 192.86 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh share sale of 1,92,85,720 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed 56.85 times fetching nearly 10 lakh applications.

Incorporated in 2002, Jaipur-based Advance Agrolife is engaged in the manufacturing of a wide range of agrochemical products that support the entire lifecycle of crops. Choice Capital Advisors was the sole book running lead manager for Advance Agrolife IPO and Kfin Technologies served as the registrar of the issue.



Om Freight Forwarders IPO

The grey market premium (GMP) of Om Freight Forwarders has fallen into the negative zone ahead of its listing. Last heard, the company was commanding a discount of Rs 3-5 per share in the unofficial market, suggesting a listing pop of 3-4 per cent for the investors on debut.

The IPO of Om Freight Forwarders ran for bidding between September 29 and October 03. It had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 128-135 per share with a lot size of 111 shares. It raised a total of Rs 122.31 crore from its IPO, which included a fresh share of Rs 24.44 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 72,50,000 shares worth Rs 97.88 crore.

The issue was overall subscribed only 3.87 times, attracting nearly 98,000 applications. Incorporated in June 1995, Om Freight Forwarders is a third-generation logistics company based in Mumbai, India. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors was sole the book running lead manager of Om Freight Forwarders IPO and Bigshare Services was the appointed as the registrar of the issue.