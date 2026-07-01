Advit Jewels, Cordelia Cruise to make market debut today; check fresh GMP ahead of listing

Indian stock markets are looking at the listings of two debutant at Dalal Street today, that is, Wednesday, July 1, with Advit Jewels and Waterways Leisure Tourism (Cordelia Cruise) set to begin their innings at the market later today. Both IPOs were open bidding between June 23-25.However, grey market is signals different debuts lined up for them.

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Advit Jewels

Advit Jewels had offered its shares in the price band of Rs 130-138 per share with a lot size of 100 shares. It raised a total of Rs 165 crore from its IPO, which was entirely a fresh sale of 1,19,68,000 equity shares. The issue was overall subscribed 212.63 times, attracting bids worth over Rs 24,500 crore via over 32 lakh applications.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Advit Jewels has seen some recovery, led by strong bidding and improved market sentiments. Last heard, the company was commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 50 apeice, suggesting a listing of 36 per cent for the investors. However, its GMP stood around Rs 60-65 during the bidding phase.

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Incorporated in 2019, Jaipur-based Advit Jewels specializes in handcrafted fine jewellery, with expertise in Kundan, Polki, Diamond and Studded pieces under the brand name 'Rambhajo'. Holani Consultants was the book running lead manager of Advit Jewels IPO and Bigshare Services was appointed as the registrar of the issue.



Waterways Leisure Tourism

Waterways Leisure Tourism offered its shares in the price band of Rs 769-808 per share with a lot size of 18 shares. The company eyed to raise a total of Rs 585 crore via IPO, which was entirely a fresh sale of up to 72,40,099 equity shares. The issue was overall booked merely 1.63 with little more than 1.15 lakh applications, fetching bids for Rs 492 crore.

The grey market premium (GMP) of Waterways Leisure Tourism has tanked sharply after muted bidding despite the rebounded market sentiments. Last heard, it was commanding a discount of Rs 50 per share, suggesting a weak listing for the investors, nearly 6-7 per cent below the issue price. Its GMP stood at Rs 10-12, when the issue had opened for bidding.

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Incorporated in November 2020, Mumbai-based Waterways Leisure Tourism among India’s leading domestic ocean cruise operators, offering luxury cruise experiences focused on Indian culture, hospitality, entertainment, and cuisine. Centrum Broking was the sole book running lead manager for Waterways Leisure Tourism IPO and MUFG Intime India served as the registrar of the issue.

