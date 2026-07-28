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Suzlon, Ambuja Cements, Radico Khaitan: Stocks to trade—  Key levels, target, stop loss

Suzlon, Ambuja Cements, Radico Khaitan: Stocks to trade—  Key levels, target, stop loss

An analyst from Anand Rathi said that Suzlon led is witnessing consolidation after failing to sustain and is trading around its 100 and 200 EMA, indicating a lack of strong directional momentum.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Jul 28, 2026 7:29 AM IST
Suzlon, Ambuja Cements, Radico Khaitan: Stocks to trade—  Key levels, target, stop lossAmbuja Cements continues to trade below its 50, 100, and 200 EMA, indicating that the broader trend remains weak despite recent consolidation, said the analyst.

Indian equity benchmark indices kicked-off the week on a strong note and settled higher on Monday as the West Asian concerns eased and falling crude oil prices triggered a relief rally in the markets. The BSE Sensex zoomed 776.01 points, or 1.02 per cent, to close at 76,835.78, while NSE's Nifty50 soared 228.50 points, or 0.96 per cent, to end at 23,995.95 for the day.

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Select buzzing stocks like Suzlon Energy, Ambuja Cements and Radico Khaitan are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Jigar S Patel, Senior Technical Research Analysts at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd has to say on them ahead of Tuesday's trading session:


Ambuja Cement | Caution | Resistance: Rs 450 | Support: Rs 420
Ambuja Cements Ltd continues to trade below its 50, 100, and 200 EMA, indicating that the broader trend remains weak despite recent consolidation. The stock has been moving in a narrow range around Rs 430 after witnessing a sharp correction, suggesting a lack of strong buying interest. The RSI is near 51, reflecting neutral momentum, while the MACD is hovering around the zero line, indicating the absence of a clear trend. The Stochastic oscillator has turned lower from higher levels, pointing to short-term weakness. Traders should adopt a cautious approach until the stock confirms a breakout above key resistance levels. Immediate support is placed at Rs 425–420, followed by Rs 410–400. Resistance is seen at Rs 435–440, with a stronger hurdle at Rs 448–450. A sustained move above Rs 450 could improve the medium-term outlook, while a break below Rs 420 may trigger fresh selling pressure.

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Radico Khaitan | Hold | Target Price: Rs 4,250-4,450 | Stop Loss: Rs 4,050
Radico Khaitan remains in a strong long-term uptrend, trading well above its 50, 100, and 200 EMA, indicating sustained bullish strength. However, after a sharp rally from around Rs 3,000 to above Rs 4,100, the stock appears slightly stretched in the near term. The RSI is hovering around 66, reflecting healthy momentum, while the MACD remains in positive territory despite showing signs of weakening momentum. The stochastic oscillator has turned lower from the overbought zone, suggesting the possibility of short-term consolidation or mild profit booking. Investors may consider booking partial profits at current levels and trail the remaining position with a stop-loss. Immediate support is placed at Rs 4,050–4,000, followed by Rs 3,800–3,750. Resistance is seen at Rs 4,200–4,250, with a breakout above this zone opening the path toward Rs 4,450–4,500.

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Suzlon Energy | Caution | Resistance: Rs 54.50 | Stop Loss: Rs 52.20
Suzlon Energy Ltd led is witnessing consolidation after failing to sustain above the Rs 59 mark and is currently trading around its 100 and 200 EMA, indicating a lack of strong directional momentum. The price action suggests a wait-and-watch approach until a decisive breakout emerges. The MACD remains below the zero line, reflecting weak momentum, while the RSI at around 44 indicates neutral-to-bearish sentiment. The stochastic oscillator has started recovering from the oversold zone, it is yet to confirm a meaningful trend reversal. Traders should remain cautious and avoid aggressive long positions at current levels. Immediate support is placed at Rs 52.80–52.20, followed by Rs 50.50–49.80. Resistance is seen at Rs 54–54.50, with a stronger hurdle at Rs 56.50–57. A sustained move above Rs 54.50 could improve the near-term outlook, while a break below Rs 52.20 may trigger fresh selling pressure.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Jul 28, 2026 7:29 AM IST
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